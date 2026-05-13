Telangana records India’s highest retail inflation for fourth month

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to record the highest retail inflation among all states in the country in April 2026. According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the state recorded an inflation rate of 5.81%, while the all-India inflation rate stood at 3.48%.
The gap between Telangana and the next highest inflation-recording state, Andhra Pradesh, was 1.61 percentage points. AP recorded 4.2%, Tamil Nadu 4.18%, Karnataka 4% and Rajasthan 3.57%.
Telangana has been recording the highest inflation rate in the country since January 2026. The state’s inflation rate stood at 4.92% in January, 5.02% in February, 5.83% in March and 5.81% in April.
In contrast, during 2025, the state’s inflation rate fluctuated considerably, with deflation recorded in five months. For April 2026, Telangana recorded rural inflation at 6.23% and urban inflation at 5.51%, taking the overall inflation rate to 5.81%.
Economists said the increase was linked to the rollout of the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series.