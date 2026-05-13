Telangana records India’s highest retail inflation for fourth month

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to record the highest retail inflation among all states in the country in April 2026. According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the state recorded an inflation rate of 5.81%, while the all-India inflation rate stood at 3.48%.

The gap between Telangana and the next highest inflation-recording state, Andhra Pradesh, was 1.61 percentage points. AP recorded 4.2%, Tamil Nadu 4.18%, Karnataka 4% and Rajasthan 3.57%.