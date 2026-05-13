Won’t blindly defend my son: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Turning emotional while speaking about the controversy surrounding his son Bhageerath, against whom a POCSO case was registered, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that he will not blindly defend his son.

The parliamentarian from Karimnagar said that his son has been insisting he had done nothing wrong. “But I won’t blindly defend him.”

Sanjay, however, added that courts would determine the truth. “If proven guilty, punishment will follow. Everyone is equal before the law. I will respect the court’s verdict,” he said.

Speaking during the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, Sanjay also said that his biggest mistake was his failure to spend enough time with his son because of his lifelong dedication to society and public service.

“Society itself became my family. I stood like an elder son for every family in distress, but I could not give enough time to my own son. The mistake is mine. Forgive me,” he appealed to the people of Telangana.

He also praised his wife for supporting party workers and helping people in need despite the personal pain their family is currently going through.

The BJP leader also said that he has been fighting for Hindu unity and public causes for the last 16 years through Hindu Ekta Yatras and people’s movements in Karimnagar. “Even though I faced attacks, jail terms and 109 cases, I never stepped back. I kept fighting for the cause of Hindu Dharma and stood with people in their difficult times,” he said.