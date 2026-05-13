Won’t blindly defend my son: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Turning emotional while speaking about the controversy surrounding his son Bhageerath, against whom a POCSO case was registered, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that he will not blindly defend his son.
The parliamentarian from Karimnagar said that his son has been insisting he had done nothing wrong. “But I won’t blindly defend him.”
Sanjay, however, added that courts would determine the truth. “If proven guilty, punishment will follow. Everyone is equal before the law. I will respect the court’s verdict,” he said.
Speaking during the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, Sanjay also said that his biggest mistake was his failure to spend enough time with his son because of his lifelong dedication to society and public service.
“Society itself became my family. I stood like an elder son for every family in distress, but I could not give enough time to my own son. The mistake is mine. Forgive me,” he appealed to the people of Telangana.
He also praised his wife for supporting party workers and helping people in need despite the personal pain their family is currently going through.
The BJP leader also said that he has been fighting for Hindu unity and public causes for the last 16 years through Hindu Ekta Yatras and people’s movements in Karimnagar. “Even though I faced attacks, jail terms and 109 cases, I never stepped back. I kept fighting for the cause of Hindu Dharma and stood with people in their difficult times,” he said.
‘Will use fire lit against my family to destroy conspiracies’
At the same time, the MoS made it clear that he will not bow down to pressure. Stating that attacks on his family would only strengthen his resolve, he warned that the “fire lit against his family” would be used to destroy conspiracies and corruption.
During the yatra, thousands of supporters carrying saffron flags filled the streets of Karimnagar. Referring to this atmosphere, Sanjay remarked that the bright lights on the stage were bringing tears to his eyes, not fear or weakness.
“I am not someone who cries out of fear,” he said, while recalling his 16-year-long service and commitment to protecting Hindu unity.
He also said the blood of Karimnagar runs through him and recalled his struggles in every lane of the city for the cause of people.