BRS women meet DGP, demand swift action against Bandi Sai Bhageerath in Pocso case

HYDERABAD: BRS women leaders on Wednesday met DGP CV Anand and sought speedy investigation into the POCSO case against Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In a representation, they urged the DGP to order Look-Out Circulars against the accused and others allegedly involved. The BRS women leaders also demand the arrest and custodial interrogation of Bhageerath and other accused persons, including Sangappa.

The BRS women leaders also demanded protection for the victim, her family, witnesses and supporters, besides action against those allegedly trying to intimidate or influence the investigation. They called for a departmental inquiry against police officials accused of negligence, dilution of charges and shielding the accused.

The representation stated that failure to act would create an impression that politically influential persons could escape accountability in cases involving offences against minor girls under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, posters claiming that Bhageerath was “missing” appeared at some places in the city.

The posters were removed soon after.

Campaigners at Metro stations displayed Bhageerath’s photographs and urged commuters to inform police about his whereabouts.