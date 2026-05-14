Centre conspiring to delete ‘secular’ votes: Congress leader Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday alleged that the Union government is conspiring to remove the votes of secular people in Telangana, as it did in West Bengal, through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During an informal interaction with the reporters here, he also accused the BJP of attempting to polarise voters in Telangana.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Telangana, Mahesh Goud slammed the BJP MPs for “failing to raise the state’s issues”.

“There were a lot of expectations from the Centre. But it has not delivered anything substantial to the state so far,” he said.

When asked about the allegations of delay in investigation into the POCSO case registered against Minister of Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bhageerath, he clarified: “There is no delay. There is no intention to shield anyone. Strict action would be taken as per law and justice will be delivered to the victim.”

“The Congress as well as the government will standby the victim and provide all the needed support,” he added.

Targeting the Opposition BRS, he said that the people of Telangana have entrusted the responsibility of being an opposition leader with K Chandrasekhar Rao but he prefers to confine himself to his farmhouse.

He also criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao for using “indecent language” against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and accused the BRS leaders of irresponsible behaviour on social media.

The TPCC chief stated that the state government was making efforts to encourage savings, adding that while citizens are already mindful of savings, the Centre should also exercise fiscal discipline.

On issues related to procurement of gains, he pointed out that bumper agricultural output in the state had caused some administrative delays.

On the possibility of BJP, TDP and Janasena forming an electoral alliance in Telangana, he said: “The Congress has no problem if those three parties contest elections together in Telangana.”