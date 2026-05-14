CM Revanth directs officials to plan ORRs for Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddyon Wednesday directed officials to design Outer Ring Roads (ORRs) for key municipal corporations such as Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam, while ensuring that infrastructure planning aligns with upcoming airport developments in the region.
During a high-level review meeting on the proposed Mega Growth Corridor, the chief minister stressed the need for advanced underground drainage systems, modern sewage treatment plants (STPs) and efficient solid waste management facilities to be integral parts of urban planning.
Stressing on sustainability, Revanth Reddy called for adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), including leased government vehicles, to reduce operational costs. He also instructed officials to promote renewable energy generation, including the establishment of solar power plants in municipalities.
He underlined the importance of urban-centric planning, directing that cities be designed based on future population needs, with provisions for smart poles, multi-utility towers to reduce radiation, and AI-based traffic management systems. He also suggested making it mandatory to use treated wastewater for construction activities.
Growth and tourism corridors
Focusing on regional development, the chief minister proposed multiple growth and tourism corridors, including a temple corridor between Nalgonda and Yadagirigutta, and a tourism circuit connecting Adilabad, Nagoba, Basara and the Kadem project.
He also called for the development of Jogulamba temple in Alampur ahead of Krishna Pushkaralu.
Other proposed corridors include Mahbubnagar-Bhoothpur-Jadcherla and Kothagudem-Palvancha-Sujathanagar, aimed at boosting connectivity and economic activity.
The chief minister also directed that municipalities under Singareni be treated as a single unit and that CSR funds be utilised locally.
Highlighting long-term planning, he instructed officials to design infrastructure with a 25-year vision.
He noted that the Warangal-Karimnagar-Khammam corridor would play a crucial role in shaping Telangana’s future, especially with the anticipated development of airports, including a Defence-linked airport in Adilabad.
He emphasised the need for a uniform planning approach across the state, integrating roads, drainage, renewable energy, EVs and smart urban infrastructure to drive Telangana’s next phase of growth.