CM Revanth directs officials to plan ORRs for Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddyon Wednesday directed officials to design Outer Ring Roads (ORRs) for key municipal corporations such as Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam, while ensuring that infrastructure planning aligns with upcoming airport developments in the region.

During a high-level review meeting on the proposed Mega Growth Corridor, the chief minister stressed the need for advanced underground drainage systems, modern sewage treatment plants (STPs) and efficient solid waste management facilities to be integral parts of urban planning.

Stressing on sustainability, Revanth Reddy called for adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), including leased government vehicles, to reduce operational costs. He also instructed officials to promote renewable energy generation, including the establishment of solar power plants in municipalities.

He underlined the importance of urban-centric planning, directing that cities be designed based on future population needs, with provisions for smart poles, multi-utility towers to reduce radiation, and AI-based traffic management systems. He also suggested making it mandatory to use treated wastewater for construction activities.