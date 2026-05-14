CMC plans restoration of Bharatnagar Flyover in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has finalised plans to conduct a detailed technical and scientific study of the nearly 30-year-old Bharatnagar Flyover to assess its structural stability and recommend restoration measures.

TheBharatnagar Road Over Bridge (RoB), constructed in the 1990s near Bharatnagar Railway Station, connects key areas including Erragadda, ESI, Moosapet and Kukatpally and serves as a major traffic corridor. Officials said the bridge has been showing signs of wear and tear due to inadequate maintenance and constant movement of heavy vehicles, including private buses.

To prevent further deterioration, the CMC will engage consultants to carry out investigations, non-destructive testing (NDT) and rehabilitation studies to determine the extent of distress and recommend strengthening measures to meet future traffic demands.

Officials said delayed asphalt and structural surface repairs had led to deterioration of the bridge surface and protective railings. They added that heavy traffic movement may have exposed reinforcements in components such as piers, girders and diaphragms. During the monsoon, water leakage from diaphragms and girder portions has reportedly caused rusting of exposed reinforcements, affecting structural strength.