Justice League | OM India writ appeal rejected on grounds of maintainability

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by Operation Mobilisation India Trust, holding that the appeal was not maintainable under Clause 15 of the Letters Patent as the proceedings arose from matters relating to criminal investigation.

The appeal challenged an interim order dated April 8, 2026, passed in a writ petition filed by Gowripaga Albert Lael seeking a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs to entrust investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the OM India Group of Charities and its functionaries.

The writ petitioner had also sought interim protection restraining the organisation from alienating or creating third-party rights over its movable and immovable properties pending investigation. Acting on the plea, a single judge had issued notice and granted an interim direction restraining disposal of properties.

Assailing the order, counsel for the appellant contended that the interim direction was contrary to earlier orders passed by the Supreme Court in proceedings arising out of FIR No.22 of 2016 registered under Sections 409, 420 and 477A IPC and Section 37 of the FCRA. Hearing the appeal, a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin observed that matters falling within criminal jurisdiction are not amenable to intra-court appeal under Clause 15 of the Letters Patent and dismissed the writ appeal solely on the ground of maintainability.