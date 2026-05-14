Minister Surekha orders toll fee hike in Kawal Tiger Reserve

HYDERABAD: Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday instructed officials to increase toll fee being collected from motorists passing through Kawal Tiger Reserve, proposing collection of `600 from outsiders and `300 from locals.

She also suggested formation of a coordination committee to address the issues related to buffer zone of the Reserve.

The minister chaired a Tiger Conservation Foundation (TCF) meeting at the Secretariat, during which the Annual Plan of Operations (APO) for 2026-27 for the Amrabad Tiger Reserve and Kawal Tiger Reserve has been approved.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister stressed the need for a comprehensive action plan focusing on forest development, wildlife protection, biodiversity conservation, and monitoring of tiger populations using modern technology. She said special funds have been allocated for forest security, including wages for watchers and maintenance of infrastructure in reserve areas.

Surekha also called for greater transparency and efficiency in the functioning of TCF.

The meeting also decided to promote eco-tourism initiatives with the participation of tribal communities, generating livelihood opportunities through a nomination-based system.

Highlighting the government’s focus on animal welfare, the minister announced steps to strengthen mechanisms for rescuing injured wildlife affected by poaching, road accidents and other causes.

“Special truck-mounted rescue vehicles will be introduced for rapid response. Plans are also underway to establish dedicated rehabilitation centres and prey augmentation centres for animals that cannot be immediately released back into the wild,” she said.

The minister instructed officials to create nature-based learning and recreation facilities for students visiting forest areas. She emphasised that eco-tourism should be developed as a safe and educational experience.