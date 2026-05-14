Student bodies stage protest over NEET-UG exam paper leak in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several student organisations staged protests at different places across the city on Wednesday, demanding stringent action against those responsible for the NEET-UG exam paper leak.

While activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) staged a protest at Lok Bhavan, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a demonstration at RTC Crossroads.

Activists of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) also staged a protest and demanded that the government take proper measures to prevent the leakage of question papers of such a crucial examination in the future.

Describing the paper leak as a complete failure of both the Central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), the protesters said the cancellation of the exam had pushed the future of nearly 23 lakh students across the country into jeopardy.

They urged the Centre to identify and punish those responsible, announce fresh examination dates without delay, and ensure the test is conducted without disrupting the academic calendar.