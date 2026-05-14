Telangana DGP orders strict action against those disturbing peace during Bakrid

HYDERABAD: DGP CV Anand on Wednesday warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace during the forthcoming Bakrid festival. He stressed the need for heightened vigilance to prevent communal tension or clashes between groups.

The police department is taking stringent measures to ensure public order, peace and communal harmony across the state during the festival, scheduled later this month. The DGP, along with senior officials from various departments, conducted a video conference with police commissioners and superintendents of police from all districts on Wednesday.

Referring to decisions taken during review meetings chaired by the chief minister and deputy chief minister, Anand said police officers had been instructed to strictly prevent illegal transportation and trafficking of cattle during the festival.

The DGP said 52 interstate check posts had been established along the borders with Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to 203 check posts across the state to curb cattle smuggling. He directed officials to intensify vehicle checks in suspicious areas and maintain special surveillance over cattle fairs likely to be held over the next 15 days.

Anand further instructed officials to thoroughly verify documents such as ‘Fit for Transport’ and ‘Fit for Slaughter’ certificates related to cattle transportation at all check posts. He said checks should continue uninterrupted till the completion of the festival.