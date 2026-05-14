Telangana gears up to launch Rythu Discom from June 2, begins asset division process

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the division of the assets between the two existing Discoms and the newly established Rythu Discom.

The state government is initiating measures to ensure that the Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company (Rythu Discom) begins full-fledged operations from June 2, the state formation day.

According to officials, the statement government, within a short span of just two months, secured approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and completed power purchase agreements (PPAs). The crucial employee division process has reached its final stage, they said.

As part of the key asset division process required for field-level operations, the focus has first been placed on the survey of agricultural distribution transformers (DTRs).

Officials stated that there are nearly 5.60 lakh agricultural transformers across the state. Plans have been prepared to deploy three survey teams per section in all 744 operation sections, resulting in a total of 2,232 teams participating in daily surveys.

For this purpose, the Rythu Discom has developed a special mobile application. Through this app, assistant engineers will collect photographs of the transformer structures, DTR emboss numbers, and nameplate details of agricultural DTRs under their jurisdiction, while also recording the geo-coordinates of the respective transformers.

On Wednesday, Telangana Discoms CMD Musharraf Faruqui and senior officials held a video conference on Wednesday.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held regarding the survey of agricultural distribution transformers that are proposed to come under the jurisdiction of the Rythu Discom.

The officials also informed that, on a pilot basis, the survey of certain agricultural distribution transformers had already been successfully conducted in the Rajendranagar circle.