Telangana High Court reserves order on interim protection plea in POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

HYDERABAD: Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on an interlocutory application seeking interim protection from arrest in a POCSO case registered against Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and said the decision would be pronounced on Friday after hearing the public prosecutor and counsel for the victim.
Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Sai Bhageerath, argued that provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were not applicable, claiming the victim was above 18 years of age. He referred to a 2021 FIR in Nirmal district registered against the victim’s father in an underage driving case, in which the victim’s age was recorded as 15 years, and submitted that she would now be around 20 years old.
He further argued that there was extensive communication and long-duration telephone conversations between the parties, and that all relevant material would be submitted to the investigating agency. He assured that the petitioner would cooperate with the investigation.
During the hearing, Justice Madhavi Devi questioned why the petitioner should be treated as a special case for grant of anticipatory bail. The senior counsel replied that the plea was not being projected as a special case and should be considered like any other anticipatory bail matter.
He also submitted that the de-facto complainant was “well advised” and pointed out that the alleged incidents occurred on December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026, while the complaint was lodged after a delay of nearly four-and-a-half months. He argued that if interim protection was not granted, the petitioner would be arrested, rendering the anticipatory bail petition infructuous.
Referring to the nature of offences, the counsel said Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita carry a punishment of up to three years, while other invoked sections attract punishment of less than seven years. He contended that under the Supreme Court ruling in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar, the petitioner was entitled to protection from arrest in such cases. He also submitted that more serious sections carrying punishment beyond seven years were added subsequently.
Opposing the plea, counsel for the victim Pappu Nageshwar Rao alleged that the case was being given special treatment as the accused’s father is a Union Minister. He further submitted that the accused was absconding and that granting interim protection would amount to anticipatory bail.
Justice Madhavi Devi orally remarked that “all are equal under the law.”
The court also noted confusion regarding the victim’s age, observing that two different birth certificates had been produced. It directed the concerned authorities to verify the documents and place the correct details before the court.
The High Court said it would pass orders on the interim protection plea on Friday. It clarified that no interim protection has been granted to Sai Bhageerath as of now.