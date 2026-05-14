Telangana High Court reserves order on interim protection plea in POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

HYDERABAD: Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on an interlocutory application seeking interim protection from arrest in a POCSO case registered against Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and said the decision would be pronounced on Friday after hearing the public prosecutor and counsel for the victim.

Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Sai Bhageerath, argued that provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were not applicable, claiming the victim was above 18 years of age. He referred to a 2021 FIR in Nirmal district registered against the victim’s father in an underage driving case, in which the victim’s age was recorded as 15 years, and submitted that she would now be around 20 years old.

He further argued that there was extensive communication and long-duration telephone conversations between the parties, and that all relevant material would be submitted to the investigating agency. He assured that the petitioner would cooperate with the investigation.