Telangana records 92.24% pass rate in CBSE Class 12 exams; girls outperform boys again

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana delivered an impressive performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The overall pass percentage in the state stood at 92.24 per cent.

According to the CBSE, girls once again outperformed boys. Of the students who appeared for the examinations, 5,518 girls recorded a pass percentage of 95.16 per cent, while 5,908 boys secured a pass percentage of 89.51 per cent.

Management-wise, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) recorded a pass percentage of 99.08 per cent, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with 98.66 per cent, government schools with 93.26 per cent, independent schools with 91.68 per cent, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) with 89.93 per cent in the state.

This year, there has been a drop in the overall pass percentage of students compared to last year. The pass percentage for the current academic session stood at 85.20 per cent, down by 3.19 percentage points from 88.39 per cent last year.

Several city schools recorded 100 per cent results, including Johnson Grammar School, Army Public School, Bolarum, P Obul Reddy Public School, Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur), and Suchitra Academy.