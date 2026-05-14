Tribal woman alleges police inaction against husband; attempts to kill self in Telangana

WARANGAL: A tribal woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Wardhannapet Police Station on Wednesday, accusing police of failing to act on her complaint against her husband. Police personnel intervened and prevented the attempt.

S Mounika of Gabbeta Thanda alleged that her husband, S Suresh, had been harassing her and maintaining an extramarital relationship.

Mounika said she had lodged a complaint with the police a month ago, but no action had been taken. She alleged that police demanded a bribe to settle the issue with Suresh and claimed that BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was supporting her husband, due to which police were not responding in her favour.

Speaking to the media, Wardhannapet Sub-Inspector N Sai Babu denied her allegations. He said Mounika and Suresh had come to the police station along with village elders for discussions, but an argument broke out between the two sides outside the station.

Sai Babu said police shifted Suresh and his supporters inside the station for safety after tensions escalated. He further alleged that Mounika and her family members tried to attack Suresh. Cases have been registered against both Mounika and Suresh in connection with the incident.