Uber plans Hyderabad expansion, eyes office in Bharat Future City after talks with CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday announced plans to expand its Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad and expressed interest in setting up a corporate office in Bharat Future City.

A delegation led by Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence and discussed the company’s operations and expansion plans in Telangana. During the meeting, Khosrowshahi said Uber’s Hyderabad facility was the company’s first CoE established outside the US and currently employs around 600 engineers. He said the company was keen on further expansion and sought support from the Telangana government. The CEO also expressed willingness to establish an Uber corporate office in Future City.

The chief minister urged Uber to focus on addressing growing parking challenges in major cities and requested the company to explore setting up multi-level parking facilities in identified areas.

The chief minister said that inadequate parking infrastructure near Metro Rail stations was creating several problems and noted that parking issues in urban centres were likely to intensify in the future.

Responding to the chief minister’s suggestion of integrating EV charging centres with parking facilities, the Uber delegation said the company would study the proposal.

The chief minister also briefed the delegation about Bharat Future City, which is being developed across 30,000 acres near Hyderabad. He said the state government was inviting 500 globally renowned companies to establish operations in the project.

According to the chief minister, several organisations have already expressed interest in investing in the city, which is located about 25 km from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. He added that more than 100 companies participated in a global summit organised at the site December 2025 and submitted investment proposals.