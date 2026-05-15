Boeing ties up with Hyderabad's GMR Aero Technic

HYDERABAD: GMR Aero Technic on Thursday signed an agreement with Boeing Defence India Private Limited to undertake Phase-56 heavy maintenance checks for the Indian Navy’s Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft fleet.

Under the agreement signed in Hyderabad, GMR Aero Technic will carry out heavy maintenance work for the P-8I aircraft at its MRO facility at the GMR Aerospace Park SEZ. The maintenance programme will include structural upgrades, detailed inspections, painting and system upgrades in accordance with Boeing and defence aviation standards.

GMR Aero Technic president Ashok Gopinath said the partnership marks the company’s first major engagement involving a frontline defence aircraft platform and reflects Boeing’s confidence in its technical expertise and skilled workforce.