DOST Phase-I: BCom top choice in degree admissions

HYDERABAD: A total of 56,147 candidates secured seats in various degree colleges in the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) Phase-I seat allotment results for undergraduate admissions announced by the TGCHE on Thursday.

According to the statistics, out of the 84,610 students registered for admissions this year, 61,543 exercised web options during the first phase of counselling.

Among the allotted students, 36,634 secured seats in their first-choice college and course combination, while 19,513 were allotted seats under their second and subsequent preferences. Another 5,396 students who exercised web options did not secure allotments in Phase-I.

Course-wise figures showed that Commerce programmes emerged as the most preferred stream this year, with 19,015 students securing BCom admissions. Physical Sciences recorded 14,394 allotments, followed by Life Sciences with 9,815 admissions. Arts courses registered 6,587 allotments, while 4,186 students secured seats in BBA programmes. BCA courses accounted for 1,828 admissions. Similarly, integrated postgraduate programmes, including five-year MSc and MA courses, also witnessed high occupancy levels in several colleges.

Management-wise statistics showed government autonomous colleges registering the highest number of admissions, with 19,774 students allotted seats against an intake capacity of 45,180.