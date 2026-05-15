ECI to begin SIR of electoral rolls in Telangana from June 25

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana will begin on June 25. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

The ECI announced the schedule for Phase-III of the SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories, including Telangana, on Thursday. According to data available as of May 12, Telangana has a total electorate of 3,39,20,705 voters. The schedule has been prepared keeping in view the common field machinery involved in the ongoing House Listing operation for Census 2027.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy said house-to-house enumeration would be conducted from June 25 to July 24. A total of 35,985 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household to distribute partially pre-filled Enumeration Forms in duplicate to existing electors and assist them in completing the forms. In cases where houses are found locked, BLOs will make at least three visits. Electors will also have the option to download Enumeration Forms and submit them online. The dates of BLO visits will be publicised in advance by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). BLOs will collect the filled forms and provide acknowledgements to electors. Online submissions will also be verified during house visits.

Electors will additionally be requested to provide details of their names or those of their parents, grandfather or grandmother as reflected in the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR conducted in 2002. BLOs will assist voters in furnishing these details. The names of all electors who submit duly filled Enumeration Forms during the enumeration period will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on July 31. This will also include the names of electors who submit signed forms online.