ECI to begin SIR of electoral rolls in Telangana from June 25

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana will begin on June 25. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.
The ECI announced the schedule for Phase-III of the SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories, including Telangana, on Thursday. According to data available as of May 12, Telangana has a total electorate of 3,39,20,705 voters. The schedule has been prepared keeping in view the common field machinery involved in the ongoing House Listing operation for Census 2027.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy said house-to-house enumeration would be conducted from June 25 to July 24. A total of 35,985 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household to distribute partially pre-filled Enumeration Forms in duplicate to existing electors and assist them in completing the forms. In cases where houses are found locked, BLOs will make at least three visits. Electors will also have the option to download Enumeration Forms and submit them online. The dates of BLO visits will be publicised in advance by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). BLOs will collect the filled forms and provide acknowledgements to electors. Online submissions will also be verified during house visits.
Electors will additionally be requested to provide details of their names or those of their parents, grandfather or grandmother as reflected in the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR conducted in 2002. BLOs will assist voters in furnishing these details. The names of all electors who submit duly filled Enumeration Forms during the enumeration period will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on July 31. This will also include the names of electors who submit signed forms online.
Electors unable to submit Enumeration Forms within the stipulated period can apply for inclusion during the claims and objections period from July 31 to August 30 using Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration form. For electors who do not furnish complete details, EROs and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) will initiate inquiries, during which voters can submit the required documents mentioned on the reverse side of the Enumeration Form.
During the claims and objections period, electors can apply for inclusion as new voters using Form 6 with a new declaration form. Applications for shifting residence within or outside the constituency, correction or updating of entries, replacement of EPIC cards and marking of PwD status can be made through Form 8. Voters shifting from outside Telangana will also have to submit a declaration form along with Form 8.
The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1 after disposal of all claims and objections. Electors can appeal against ERO decisions before the District Magistrate under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and file a second appeal before the CEO under Section 24(b) read with Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
The CEO also held a meeting with representatives of recognised national and state political parties and explained the SIR process in detail. Describing the SIR as a participative exercise involving electors, political parties and election officials, the ECI urged all political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every polling booth to ensure transparency and full participation in the revision process.
Schedule
June 15-24: Preparation, training and printing
June 25-July 24: House-to-house visits by BLOs (Enumeration period)
July 24: Rationalisation/re-arrangement of polling stations
July 31: Publication of draft electoral rolls
July 31–August 30: Filing of claims and objections
July 31–September 28: Notice phase, hearings, verification and disposal of claims and objections by EROs
October 1: Publication of final electoral rolls