Fish Prasadam event in Telangana to take place on June 8

HYDERABAD: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday said the state government is making elaborate arrangements for the annual Fish Prasadam distribution programme scheduled to be held at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on June 8 during the auspicious Mrigasira Karthi Muhurtham.

The programme will begin at 11 am on June 8 and continue for 24 hours till 11 am on June 9.

The Fish Prasadam, distributed by the Bathini family, involves swallowing a live murrel fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, a practice dating back to 1845.

Devotees widely believe the treatment provides relief from respiratory ailments and it has become a longstanding tradition. However, rationalists have questioned its efficacy for nearly a decade.

The Indian Medical Association had also approached the court alleging that the herbal paste contains heavy metals that could cause health complications.