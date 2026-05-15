Fuel price hike due to global crude oil tensions, not Centre’s decision: Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy reacted to the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, stating that the increase has come into effect across the country from Friday morning due to international developments.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy said the rise in fuel prices was triggered by the impact of the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, which affected global crude oil markets. He clarified that the Centre’s decision was not intended to burden the public but was taken in view of rising crude oil import costs.

The Union Minister pointed out that petrol and diesel prices have also increased in several countries, including the United States, Germany, and Japan, due to global market fluctuations. He said India, being dependent on crude oil imports, had to take necessary measures to manage the situation.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress and BRS parties were trying to politicise the issue despite knowing the international reasons behind the price rise. He accused both parties of misleading people for political gain and appealed to the public not to be misled by such statements.