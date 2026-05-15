Hyderabad to add 100 Global Capability Centres this year: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday said the State government is working with a long-term vision to develop Hyderabad into a global city over the next 10 years through international investments and future-ready infrastructure.

Addressing the NASSCOM GCC Summit 2026 in Mumbai on the theme ‘Beyond Policy: Designed to Win the Global GCC Race’, Sridhar said more than 70 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) were established in Hyderabad last year, the highest in the country. The government is now targeting 100 additional GCCs this year, which could generate employment for nearly one lakh people.

Sridhar said the state had adopted the ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’ framework to increase Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP to 10% by 2047. He said Hyderabad would avoid challenges faced by several global cities due to unplanned urbanisation through planned infrastructure development and long-term urban expansion.

The minister highlighted projects including Bharat Future City, AI City, Metro Rail expansion, new airport development, Regional Ring Road (RRR), Musi river rejuvenation, Young India Skills University and AIKAM Innovation Hub.

Stressing Hyderabad’s growing prominence as a GCC destination, he said the city was attracting investments across technology, banking, life sciences, semiconductors, defence, FMCG, space technology and hospitality sectors. He added that the government was preparing a roadmap to transform GCCs from conventional back-office operations into ‘global value centres’.

Inviting industrialists to invest in Telangana, the minister highlighted Hyderabad’s talent ecosystem and skilled workforce.