In a first, Singareni Collieries appoints women as dumper operators

PEDDAPALLI: In a historic first for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), women operators have been appointed to drive heavy dumpers used in open-cast coal mines. The move marks a major milestone in the company’s 50-year history of operating open-cast mines, where only men have worked as dumper operators until now.

The women operators will handle massive dumpers with capacities ranging from 60 to 100 tonnes.

According to SCCL authorities, around 35 women initially came forward for the programme. To equip them with the required skills, the company sponsored heavy motor vehicle driving training at the Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills (TIDES) in Sircilla.

Following the training programme, 13 women successfully completed the course and expressed willingness to work as dumper operators in SCCL open-cast mines, officials said on Thursday.

SCCL authorities stated that the initiative reflects the vision of the Telangana government to strengthen women’s empowerment and promote gender equality in male-dominated sectors. They described the decision as a revolutionary step that opens a new era of women-led transformation in Telangana’s mining industry.