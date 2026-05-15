NEET UG paper leak: Telangana CM Revanth says Modi govt 'demonetised' future of youth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday compared the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy to demonetisation, alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government had “demonetised” the future of over 22.79 lakh students by abruptly cancelling the examination.
He demanded a transparent, time-bound CBI-monitored investigation and strict punishment for those involved in the alleged leak and corruption.
Expressing concern over the issue, Revanth said the cancellation had delivered “a body blow” to lakhs of students across the country. “This insensitive and careless decision has demonetised the future of India’s youth, plunging them into uncertainty and despair due to organised paper leaks and systemic failures,” he said in a statement.
Observing that students prepare for NEET with immense sacrifice, emotional pressure and financial burden, he said competitive examinations should become instruments of opportunity and merit, and not anxiety and uncertainty.
The chief minister noted that nearly 22.79 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 abroad. In Telangana alone, 73,024 students had registered, and 71,304 appeared for the exam at 199 centres, he said. “These meritorious youngsters, who endured years of rigorous preparation, immense emotional pressure and heavy financial burdens, with parents taking loans and selling jewellery, now face shattered dreams,” he remarked.
‘Paper leak decade’
Calling the controversy the latest episode in a “paper leak decade” under the Modi government, the chief minister said, “A white paper by the Indian National Congress recorded 93 documented paper leak incidents since 2014, affecting an estimated two crore aspirants. Fifteen states have suffered major recruitment exam leaks since 2019, yet not a single Union minister has resigned. BJP-ruled states remain the epicentre, with Gujarat alone recording 14 major leaks.”
Revanth said, “As chief minister of Telangana, I assure all students and parents: Do not worry or doubt your future. There is no question of the skilled, talented and hardworking boys and girls of Telangana feeling distressed or letting themselves down due to this unfortunate development. Your future is safe and will be fully protected. The Government of Telangana stands shoulder-to-shoulder with every affected student and family.”
He alleged that India’s public examination system had witnessed a “systemic collapse” since Narendra Modi assumed office in May 2014. “Four flagship national exams collapsed within eight weeks in 2024 — NEET-UG involving 24 lakh aspirants, UGC-NET involving nine lakh aspirants, CSIR-NET and NEET-PG. The UP Police Constable exam involving 48 lakh candidates, including 16 lakh women, was also cancelled within days. Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s home state, has seen 14 major leaks, while BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana repeatedly feature in the scandal list,” Revanth said.
Calling the human and economic costs “staggering”, the chief minister said affected families had spent between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh each on coaching, travel and accommodation, resulting in estimated cumulative losses of Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore over the decade. “Students have lost two to five years of career progression on average. Tragically, multiple suicides have been reported, including cases linked to Vyapam, Gujarat Junior Clerk 2023 and the NEET-UG 2024 fallout,” he added.
The chief minister also criticised the Centre for allegedly delaying notification of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, enacted in February 2024, until June 2024 after major scandals had surfaced. “No Union minister has been held accountable. The Modi government’s response has followed a consistent pattern of denial, deflection, token CBI probes and zero accountability,” he said.