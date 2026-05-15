NEET UG paper leak: Telangana CM Revanth says Modi govt 'demonetised' future of youth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday compared the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy to demonetisation, alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government had “demonetised” the future of over 22.79 lakh students by abruptly cancelling the examination.

He demanded a transparent, time-bound CBI-monitored investigation and strict punishment for those involved in the alleged leak and corruption.

Expressing concern over the issue, Revanth said the cancellation had delivered “a body blow” to lakhs of students across the country. “This insensitive and careless decision has demonetised the future of India’s youth, plunging them into uncertainty and despair due to organised paper leaks and systemic failures,” he said in a statement.

Observing that students prepare for NEET with immense sacrifice, emotional pressure and financial burden, he said competitive examinations should become instruments of opportunity and merit, and not anxiety and uncertainty.

The chief minister noted that nearly 22.79 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 abroad. In Telangana alone, 73,024 students had registered, and 71,304 appeared for the exam at 199 centres, he said. “These meritorious youngsters, who endured years of rigorous preparation, immense emotional pressure and heavy financial burdens, with parents taking loans and selling jewellery, now face shattered dreams,” he remarked.