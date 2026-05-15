Paddy remains Telangana farmers' top preference as profit beats other Kharif crops

HYDERABAD: Though successive governments have been urging farmers not to restrict themselves to paddy cultivation but to adopt crop diversification, paddy remains the most preferred and profitable crop in Telangana.

According to the “Price Policy for Kharif Crops: The Marketing Season 2026–27” report submitted by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to the Union government, paddy emerged as the most profitable crop for Telangana farmers when compared to other mandated Kharif crops.

During the 2025–26 Kharif season, paddy was cultivated in 67.57 lakh acres in the state, yielding about 148 lakh tonnes of produce. The state remained one of the top paddy producing states in the country. As per the report, between 2022–23 and 2024–25, Telangana’s share in paddy procured in the country was 13.6 per cent, which is the second highest behind Punjab’s 22 per cent.

Telangana farmers preferred paddy cultivation despite high cultivation cost. Among the major crops, paddy production cost was the second highest at Rs 1,15,673 per hectare, behind cotton’s Rs 1,19,582 per hectare. The cost of maize production was Rs 1,09,895 per hectare.

Between 2023–24 and 2024–25, the maize production cost increased 5.4 per cent, that of soyabean by 4.3 per cent, paddy by 3.8 per cent and cotton by 3 per cent.