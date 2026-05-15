Police monitored LPG vehicles amid shortage fears in Telangana's Mahabubabad villages

MAHABUBABAD: Police vehicles seen accompanying LPG cylinder loaded vehicles in Mahabubabad district created the impression of an official escort for public representatives. However, police clarified that they were only monitoring the movement of the vehicles amid tensions over an acute LPG shortage in two villages.

The LPG cylinder loaded vehicles were heading to Peddamupparam and Datla villages in Danthalapalle mandal of Mahabubabad district for distribution to consumers.

Four loaded LPG cylinder vehicles started from the Narsimhulapet mandal headquarters LPG cylinder agency to deliver cylinders to consumers in Peddamupparam and Datla villages.

It is learnt that Peddamupparam and Datla villages have allegedly been facing an acute LPG shortage for the past two months. Enraged consumers had allegedly planned to stop the LPG cylinder loaded vehicles to secure cylinders for their needs.

Speaking to the media, Danthalapalle Sub Inspector B. Ravi stated that, “As per our intelligence information, the Peddamupparam and Datla villagers were angered over the delay in the supply of LPG cylinders and allegedly tried to stop the four LPG cylinder loaded vehicles on the National Highway. However, the loaded vehicles’ drivers cleverly escaped from the clutches of the villagers."

"On Friday, as per district administration orders, the Narsimhulapet LPG cylinder distributor received stock from the gas company. The villages required 500 LPG cylinders over the past two months; however, only 170 cylinders were transported from the Narsimhulapet LPG cylinder distributor to Peddamupparam and Datla villages and distributed under police protection as per the waiting list seniority.”

He further said, “In view of the alarming circumstances in Peddamupparam and Datla villages and as a precautionary measure to avoid attacks on the LPG cylinder loaded vehicles, we only monitored the movement of the vehicles. We are not escorting the LPG cylinder loaded vehicles."

"For the smooth distribution of cylinders to the villagers, the loaded vehicles’ drivers followed the police vehicles from Narsimhulapet to Peddamupparam and Datla villages. However, a locally shot video was posted on social media platforms claiming that police escorted the LPG cylinder loaded vehicles.”