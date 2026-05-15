Proposal for 708 Greyhounds posts pending with govt: Telangana DGP Anand

HYDERABAD: State DGP CV Anand said a proposal for 708 Greyhounds posts is currently pending with the government.

On Thursday, he visited the Greyhounds headquarters and conducted a comprehensive review meeting on operational and administrative aspects of the elite anti-insurgency force. He reviewed anti-Maoist operations and other duties carried out by Greyhounds personnel.

The DGP reviewed training standards, curriculum and operational preparedness of Greyhounds, stressing the need for continuous upgradation and directing the leadership to enhance operational efficiency and combat readiness.

Later, he visited the OCTOPUS commando training centre at Ibrahimpatnam and reviewed its functioning, training activities and preparedness to respond to terror-related incidents. He also assessed the SWAT teams and training wing.

‘Strengthen strategies for airport facilities’

DGP Operations Anil Kumar briefed him on mock drills, operational activities and specialised weapons training. The DGP further reviewed requirements for modern equipment and infrastructure enhancement and advised the force to strengthen strategies for existing and upcoming airport facilities.