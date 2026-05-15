Telangana ACB court summons BRS leader KT Rama Rao on July 31 in Formula E case

HYDERABAD: The ACB court has summoned BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other accused in the Formula E car race case on July 31.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a charge-sheet before the court in March 2026 and alleged that Rama Rao (A1), senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar (A2), former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy (A3), former sports consultant Goveda Kiran Malleswara Rao (A4) and Formula E Operations Limited (FEO), UK, represented by its Co-Founder and CCO Alberto Longo (A5) were involved in the misappropriation of HMDA funds to the tune of Rs 55 crore.

The ACB court said that the First Information Report (FIR), charge-sheet and documents produced before it by the investigating officer indicated the existence of a prima facie case against Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar and Reddy in the alleged misappropriation of funds of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority as a part of criminal conspiracy.

The other two accused were named in the case for abetment in the alleged crime. Though Malleswara Rao and Alberto Longo are not public servants, they can be prosecuted for an offence punishable under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) r/w 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The charge-sheet was filed against Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy for offences punishable under section 13(1)(a) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 409 r/w 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and against Malleswara Rao and FEO for offences punishable under section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 409 r/w 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.