Telangana BJP chief backs PM's austerity appeal, says measures aimed at strengthening economy

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for every individual to act responsibly to strengthen the nation’s economy, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said that public participation is crucial in achieving the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Presiding over an event organised by the saffron party on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sapta Sutras” focusing on economic self-reliance, national interest and public participation, he said that promoting domestic consumption, conserving fuel and encouraging local investments would further reinforce India’s economic future.

Ramchander also released a pamphlet outlining 10 key suggestions proposed by the prime minister for citizens to follow. The former MLC emphasised that strengthening the economy is not only the government’s responsibility but also that of citizens. He remarked that patriotism is not just about sacrifices but also about serving the nation through responsible living.

He clarified that the prime minister’s suggestions are not political but relate to economic security and social responsibility.

Support local products

The BJP leader urged people to support local products to safeguard the domestic economy. In view of global economic conditions and inflation, he called for prudent spending habits. He also pointed out that the prime minister himself has set an example by reducing the number of vehicles in his convoy.