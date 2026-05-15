Telangana Congress govt faces fresh predicament over 'renewal' of nominated posts

HYDERABAD: A fresh round of political maneuvering appears to be unfolding within the state Congress over “renewal” of services of those appointed to nominated posts, including chairpersons of various corporations and boards.
As the tenure of many nominated leaders is set to end next month, the issue has triggered intense lobbying within the party, which, according to sources, is likely to create differences between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues.
If party insiders are to be believed, most of the ministers have already begun mobilising support to ensure that their close aides and loyalists are granted extensions.
These nominated posts play a crucial role in maintaining grassroots influence and rewarding party workers. Ministers believe that denying a second term could send a negative message to cadre who have remained committed to the party during politically challenging times, particularly before the Congress came to power in Telangana.
There is also another thought within the party that accommodating leaders other than those who are already occupying the key positions will go a long way in boosting the cadre and strengthening the party at the grassroots before the next Assembly elections.
The chief minister, meanwhile, is believed to have taken a firm stand against granting “blanket renewals”. During internal discussions, he has reportedly conveyed to his Cabinet colleagues that there will be no automatic second term for nominated leaders, emphasising the need to provide opportunities to new faces within the party. His approach is said to be aligned with a broader strategy of balancing caste, regional and political equations while also accommodating aspirants who have been waiting for recognition since the party’s electoral victory.
This stance, however, has not gone down well with several ministers, who argue that continuity in certain positions is essential for administrative efficiency and political stability.
Selective consideration?
Adding to the discontent is the perception among some Cabinet members that a few leaders with direct access to the chief minister are quietly working towards securing extensions. This has created an impression of selective consideration, which could potentially weaken the chief minister’s message of fairness and transparency.
Sources indicate that the chief minister may still consider extending the tenure of a limited number of individuals, especially those who are considered “senior” leaders or those who have delivered notable performance in their respective roles. Such exceptions, if implemented, could further intensify the lobbying efforts by ministers, who are already exerting pressure through internal channels to protect their interests.
It may be mentioned here that in June 2024, the government appointed around 60 leaders as chairpersons of various corporations and boards. Their term ends next month. Recently, the government also appointed around 20 leaders as chairpersons of caste and community federations and corporations.
The development comes at a time when the Telangana Congress is striving to consolidate its position after forming the government in the state following years of political struggle against the BRS.
Managing internal expectations while maintaining administrative control remains a delicate balancing act for the party leadership. The outcome of this “renewal” debate is likely to have wider implications, not only for party cohesion but also for the government’s image among party workers and the public.
Sources meanwhile said that a few ministers with direct access to AICC are likely to make their moves directly from Delhi to get an extension for their loyalists. AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud are also said to be in the thick of action and have reportedly already prepared a list of names.
With competing interests and high stakes involved, the coming weeks are expected to witness intense behind-the-scenes negotiations.