Telangana Congress govt faces fresh predicament over 'renewal' of nominated posts

HYDERABAD: A fresh round of political maneuvering appears to be unfolding within the state Congress over “renewal” of services of those appointed to nominated posts, including chairpersons of various corporations and boards.

As the tenure of many nominated leaders is set to end next month, the issue has triggered intense lobbying within the party, which, according to sources, is likely to create differences between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues.

If party insiders are to be believed, most of the ministers have already begun mobilising support to ensure that their close aides and loyalists are granted extensions.

These nominated posts play a crucial role in maintaining grassroots influence and rewarding party workers. Ministers believe that denying a second term could send a negative message to cadre who have remained committed to the party during politically challenging times, particularly before the Congress came to power in Telangana.

There is also another thought within the party that accommodating leaders other than those who are already occupying the key positions will go a long way in boosting the cadre and strengthening the party at the grassroots before the next Assembly elections.