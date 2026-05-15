Telangana life sciences ecosystem reaches $145 billion

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem has reached USD 145 billion, driven by investments worth more than Rs 84,000 crore over the past two years, according to details shared during the seventh board meeting of the Telangana Life Sciences Foundation (TLSF) chaired by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Sridhar Babu said focused ecosystem-building efforts, policy continuity, global partnerships and institutional support had accelerated growth and innovation in the sector. He directed officials to expedite grounding of investment MoUs worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore signed for the Green Pharma City project.

Government advisor (Life Sciences) Shakthi M Nagappan presented a report on the sector’s growth over the past decade, highlighting rapid expansion during the last two years.

According to the report, Telangana’s life sciences sector has nearly tripled in size since 2016, positioning Hyderabad among the world’s leading hubs for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology and health-tech innovation.

Hyderabad now hosts technology and innovation centres of nine of the world’s top 10 life sciences companies, making it the only region outside the United States to achieve the distinction.