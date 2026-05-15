Telangana Minister Uttam directs officials to complete paddy procurement within 10 days

NALGONDA: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday directed officials to utilise all trucks and DCMs in the erstwhile Nalgonda district exclusively for grain transportation instead of other works so that the entire procurement process could be completed within 10 days.

He said officials should take all necessary measures to resolve truck and labour-related issues. Stressing the need to address labour shortages, the minister suggested engaging local labourers as hamalis wherever available. Assuring farmers that the government would procure every grain produced in Telangana, he said there was no need for concern.

He attended a review meeting on expediting paddy procurement in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy.

Uttam said the government was spending Rs 22,000 crore on the procurement of Rabi (Yasangi) paddy. “As many as 1,800 rice mills across the state are participating in the procurement process and 8,575 procurement centres have been set up. So far, 32 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured and Rs 4,800 crore credited to farmers’ accounts,” the minister said.

He also noted that 11,500 vehicles were being used for grain procurement operations across the state.