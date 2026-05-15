Three held in Telangana PMJ jewellers heist; mastermind operated from Bihar jail

KARIMNAGAR: Police have arrested three accused in connection with the sensational daylight robbery at PMJ Jewellers in Karimnagar, in which armed men opened fire and escaped with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 82.02 lakh.

Police said the interstate gang allegedly operated under the direction of notorious criminal Subodh Singh alias “The Golden Thief”, currently lodged in Purnea Jail in Bihar.

The arrested accused were identified as Raghunath Karmakar (41), a resident of Mallikpada in West Bengal, against whom seven criminal cases, including robbery, murder and Arms Act offences, are pending; Raveesh Kumar (23), from Gaval Bhiga village in Bihar, who allegedly has 15 criminal cases against him; and Mehtab Khan (32), from Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal, who allegedly supplied SIM cards to the gang for Rs 10,000 each. Police said Karmakar was arrested on Wednesday. Special investigation teams using technical surveillance identified 13 accused persons so far, police said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said the robbery was planned by an interstate criminal network allegedly headed by Subodh Singh, who had earlier operated from Beur Jail before being shifted to Purnea Jail. Police said the gang used a special mobile application to evade surveillance and police tracking.