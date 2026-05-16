After 12 years, TGHRC transfers 9.3K cases to AP counterpart citing territorial jurisdiction

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has transferred 9,378 cases to its Andhra Pradesh counterpart, citing territorial jurisdiction. The TGHRC on Friday stated that a detailed verification of records showed these cases fall under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh.

Following this, the commission placed the matters before its benches, which passed separate orders transferring 9,378 cases to AP State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC).The TGHRC said it formally communicated the matter to the APSHRC through a letter dated March 20, 2026, asking the secretary and CEO of the APSHRC to deputise an officer to collect the case records, which have been kept ready for transfer.

Copies of the communication have also been marked to the chief secretary and principal secretary, general administration department, of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments. To facilitate access, the TGHRC has uploaded the list of transferred cases on its official website under the heading “List of cases transferred to APSHRC territorial accessible jurisdiction”.

The commission stated that it no longer has jurisdiction over these matters and directed complainants, respondents and other concerned parties to approach APSHRC for all future communication, grievances and follow-up action related to the transferred cases.