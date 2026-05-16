Cancer atlas will help in fight against disease: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Adviser to state government and renowned oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence and presented the “Cancer Atlas of Telangana”.

The chief minister congratulated Dattatreyudu for preparing a comprehensive report on cancer in Telangana. He said the atlas would be very useful in the fight against cancer and would help identify regions with a high prevalence of cancer and find reasons behind it.

The chief minister said the data would help in establishing special screening centres in cancer-prone areas. He also said that, apart from Hyderabad, special hospitals would be set up in areas with a high number of cancer patients.

Revanth Reddy suggested that cancer treatment under Aarogyasri be made more effective in corporate hospitals.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, CMO Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju and Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu were present on the occasion.