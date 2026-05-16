Cyberabad police intensifies search for Bandi Sai Bhageerath

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana High Court declined to grant an interim order in the anticipatory bail, Cyberabad police have intensified their search for the absconding accused, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Several police teams have been deployed across the country.

Several police officials conducted searches on Saturday at multiple locations, including in Hyderabad where Bandi Bhageerath is possibly hiding. Teams were sent to New Delhi, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad.

Three days back, on May 12, Pet-Basheerabad police asked Bhageerath to come to the police station for the investigation. But, however, he purportedly emailed to the police on the next day, on May 13. In the email he told the police that he would come after two days with relevant evidence.

It may be mentioned here that the High Court has declined to grant interim order in the anticipatory bail filed by Bandi Sai Bhageerath on Friday.