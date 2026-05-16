Fuel hike to impose Rs 5.8 cr monthly burden on TGSRTC

HYDERABAD: The increase in petrol and diesel prices on Friday began to pinch daily commuters in Hyderabad. As residents brace for higher commuting expenses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is closely assessing the financial implications of the fuel price hike before taking a call on bus fare revisions.

Speaking to TNIE, TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy said the corporation would hold discussions with the state government on whether there was a need to revise fares. He noted that the corporation had already increased bus fares in October last year to support Hyderabad’s gradual transition from diesel-powered buses to electric buses as part of a cleaner and more sustainable public transport initiative.

With around 6 lakh litres of diesel being utilised daily to operate buses in the state, according to him, the latest hike in fuel prices is expected to impose an additional burden of nearly Rs 5.8 crore per month on the cash-strapped transport utility. Despite the mounting operational costs, the TGSRTC management indicated that it was reluctant to immediately pass the burden on to passengers.

Calling it only the “first day” of the fuel price increase, Nagi Reddy said the corporation would closely monitor the trend in fuel costs over the coming days before arriving at any decision. He added that the RTC would intensify efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, expressing hope that increased ridership could help offset part of the additional expenditure without resorting to fare hikes.