Inauguration of TIMS Sanathnagar likely in June

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Sanathnagar is set to be inaugurated in June, while the health department is also planning to introduce an international ward at the facility.

In this regard, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha held a review meeting with senior officials on Friday to discuss the appointment of doctors and staff. During the meeting, officials said only a few works were pending and would be completed within the next 15 days.

Officials added that trial runs were currently underway in 22 departments, including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Urology, General Medicine and General Surgery.

At present, the facility is functioning with around 200 doctors and support staff, with services limited to outpatient care and basic diagnostics during the trial phase. The hospital is tentatively scheduled to be inaugurated in June, though the exact date is yet to be finalised.

Speaking about the proposed international ward, officials said the facility would be equipped with amenities meeting international standards aimed at attracting foreign patients seeking affordable advanced treatment in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited the TIMS Hospital and inspected the facilities.

Speaking to reporters later, he demanded that the government immediately ensure its accessibility to the public at the earliest.

He recalled that the BRS government established TIMS hospitals with the objective of providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Hyderabad.