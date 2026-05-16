Missing for 24 years, Telangana man reunited with family after police trace relatives

KAMAREDDY: A 65-year-old man who had been missing for 24 years after leaving home due to mental health issues was reunited with his family with the help of police.

According to the Station House Officer of Kamareddy Police, Sathyanarayana, a resident of Putanpally in Jogulamba Gadwal district, had left home at the age of 41.

On Thursday, constable Ashok and home guard Ravi found the elderly man on a street and gathered details from him. The information was shared with the Kamareddy police station, which in turn contacted Gadwal police.

Following an inquiry in Putanpally, Sathyanarayana’s family confirmed that he had been missing for the past 24 years. His sons, Shiva Shankar and Gyanachari, arrived at the Kamareddy police station on Friday, where SHO B Narahari reunited them with their father.