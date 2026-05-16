Monsoon likely to reach Telangana by first week of June

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over Kerala by May 26 and is expected to reach Telangana during the first week of June, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad Meteorological Centre on Friday.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Telangana over the next two days.

Meteorologists said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours, signalling the gradual onset of monsoon activity.

A deep depression persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal continued over the same region on Friday morning. An associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Additionally, a trough extending from east Madhya Pradesh to interior Karnataka through Vidarbha and Marathwada has formed at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level, influencing weather conditions in the region.

The department said maximum temperatures in Telangana are likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next four days despite intermittent rainfall activity.

On Friday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at Bhoraj in Adilabad district.