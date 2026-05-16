MoS Bandi Sanjay must hand over his son to police in POCSO case: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Opining that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar should answer questions publicly and produce his son before the police, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday termed the conduct of the MoS in the matter “morally wrong”.

Defending the state government’s handling of the POCSO case, the chief minister said that Sanjay should cooperate with the investigation instead of allowing his son to evade questioning.

“There cannot be any exemption for anyone in cases involving crimes against women and minors,” Revanth said while addressing a private programme in Hyderabad. Stressing that crimes against women and minors could not be tolerated, he explained the timeline of the case in detail.

According to the chief minister, the mother of the minor girl lodged a complaint at Pet Basheerabad police station on the night of May 8. Police began the inquiry on May 9 and later added POCSO charges based on the minor girl’s statement.

No special exemptions, five teams working on the case: Revanth

The chief minister said notices were immediately issued on May 11 after the sections were altered. Revanth said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on May 10 and nearly 10,000 police personnel were deployed for security arrangements during the same period. Despite that, the investigation was pursued with the seriousness it deserved, he added.

The chief minister stated that Sanjay’s son had also filed a complaint in Karimnagar and police were examining all complaints carefully before issuing notices after recording the minor girl’s statement. He said if the police had immediately conducted raids with a large deployment of personnel, the government would have faced criticism for overreaction.