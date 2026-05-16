Stranded for a week, 200 angry maize truck drivers block highway in Telangana

NALGONDA: Around 200 truck drivers on Friday blocked the Bhuvanagiri-Chityala highway demanding the immediate unloading of maize from their vehicles.

For the past week, nearly 200 trucks carrying approximately 8,000 metric tonnes of maize — procured by the government from farmers in Khammam district — have been stranded near Tekulasomaram in Valigonda mandal following the alleged refusal of the owner of a warehouse to accept the stock, citing severe shortage of hamalis.

As a result, the trucks have lined up for kilometers along the busy Nagireddypally outskirts, causing heavy traffic congestion and hardships for regular commuters.

Exasperated by the delay and the lack of basic amenities like food and proper shelter, the stranded drivers eventually lost their patience. In an act of protest against the alleged apathy of the authorities, they parked their heavy vehicles across the road and staged a sit-in, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

Upon receiving information about the blockade, the police arrived at the scene and attempted to mediate with the warehouse owner. However, the resolution was short-lived.

Reports indicate that the owner provided only eight labourers and left the site, a move the drivers deemed insulting and impractical given the massive volume of grain. The frustrated drivers engaged in a heated argument with the police, lamenting that neither the officials who dispatched them nor the local administration had bothered to address their plight.