Telangana chief secretary orders proposals for high-speed rail corridors

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday directed officials to prepare proposals for the high-speed rail corridor project planned in the city.

At a review meeting, he instructed officials of various departments to coordinate on land acquisition, connectivity and development of basic infrastructure.

Ramakrishna Rao said the state would emerge as an economic growth corridor with the implementation of the high-speed rail project connecting Hyderabad with Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. He said the project would meet future transport needs and benefit the IT, industrial and tourism sectors.

Officials informed him that the detailed project report (DPR) for the 671-km Hyderabad–Pune–Mumbai high-speed rail corridor required land acquisition for 93 km in Telangana. They said land acquisition would also be needed for the Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Chennai corridors.

Besides this, land was required at Kokapet and Shamshabad for rail depots, officials added. Meanwhile, at a meeting with the Joint Staff Council, the CS directed officials to make arrangements for issuing digital health cards to all employees from June 2.

He reviewed pending issues relating to health cards, PRC, pending bills and other matters. Ramakrishna Rao told employee representatives that the PRC report would be submitted to the government shortly.

Ashish Kumar Butani, secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, along with Rao chaired a meeting of the State Cooperative Development Committee at the Secretariat on Friday.