Telangana eyes to develop Mahua flower as source of tribal income, rural enterprise growth

HYDERABAD: The state government is looking at ways to develop Ippa Puvvu (Mahua flower), traditionally linked to tribal livelihoods and culture, into a sustainable source of income and rural enterprise, Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said on Friday.

Addressing a workshop on the “Implementation of the Mahua Flower Project” at the Secretariat, Laxman said the government was prioritising the economic advancement of tribal women, farmers, youth and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

He said Mahua flowers, abundantly available in forest regions, would be utilised for food products, herbal and medicinal applications, value-added industries and rural micro-enterprises. Scientific systems for collection, storage, processing and marketing would be developed in tribal regions to ensure stable income for tribal households, he added.

Laxman said tribal women’s groups, self-help groups and youth associations would be integrated into the project to create employment, with focus on poverty alleviation, nutritional security, women empowerment and tribal youth employment.

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said Mahua flowers could become a strong pillar of tribal economic empowerment. She said the flowers could be used for laddus, health foods and traditional products, while the seeds had scope for edible and medicinal oil extraction.

Seethakka suggested producing nutritional supplements, children’s snacks, millet-based foods, herbal teas and natural sweeteners from Mahua, besides training women’s groups and launching “Tribal Natural Food Brands”.