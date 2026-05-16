Telangana forms committee to identify, officially recognise statehood movement activists

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted a committee to identify Telangana Udyamakarulu and accord official recognition to their contribution in the statehood movement.

According to a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao here on Friday, Adviser to government (Public Relations and Education) K Keshava Rao will head the panel, which also comprises Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLCs Prof M Kodandaram, Addanki Dayakar, former MLC S Ramulu Naik, and Mothe Shoban Reddy as members.

The Secretary to Government (Poll), General Administration Department will be the convenor of the committee.

According to the GO, the Telangana was formed after a prolonged and multi-phase agitation.

Some activists were martyred during the movement, while a few others suffered physical impairment. Many were implicated in cases and incarcerated. There has been a longstanding demand to acknowledge and honour the contributions of Telangana Udyamakarulu’ involved in various phases of the movement, the order said.

In order to identify the Telangana activists and make appropriate recommendations to recognise and honour their contributions and sacrifices, a committee has been constituted, it added.