Centre committed to upgrading rail infra in old city: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday reviewed the ongoing redevelopment works at Uppuguda and Malakpet railway stations in Hyderabad, stressing that the Centre was committed to modernising railway infrastructure across the Old City and improving commuter connectivity.

Addressing the media after inspecting the stations, Kishan Reddy said the two railway stations, once widely used by residents and students, had gradually lost prominence over the years.

The two oldest suburban railway stations in the twin cities are being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore each, with upgraded passenger amenities such as 12-metre-wide foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, ramps, waiting halls and improved circulating areas.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre was simultaneously upgrading several railway stations in Hyderabad, including Secunderabad, Nampally, Begumpet, Hafeezpet, Hitech City, Yakutpura, Shadnagar, Malkajgiri and Medchal.

He further said the MMTS Phase-II expansion was being advanced to strengthen suburban rail connectivity and that the network would be extended up to Yadagirigutta.

Kishan Reddy also announced that the newly developed Komuravelli railway station, built for devotees travelling from Hyderabad to the Komuravelli Mallanna temple, was nearing completion and was likely to be inaugurated either in the last week of this month or the first week of next month.