Centre committed to upgrading rail infra in old city: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday reviewed the ongoing redevelopment works at Uppuguda and Malakpet railway stations in Hyderabad, stressing that the Centre was committed to modernising railway infrastructure across the Old City and improving commuter connectivity.
Addressing the media after inspecting the stations, Kishan Reddy said the two railway stations, once widely used by residents and students, had gradually lost prominence over the years.
The two oldest suburban railway stations in the twin cities are being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore each, with upgraded passenger amenities such as 12-metre-wide foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, ramps, waiting halls and improved circulating areas.
Kishan Reddy said the Centre was simultaneously upgrading several railway stations in Hyderabad, including Secunderabad, Nampally, Begumpet, Hafeezpet, Hitech City, Yakutpura, Shadnagar, Malkajgiri and Medchal.
He further said the MMTS Phase-II expansion was being advanced to strengthen suburban rail connectivity and that the network would be extended up to Yadagirigutta.
Kishan Reddy also announced that the newly developed Komuravelli railway station, built for devotees travelling from Hyderabad to the Komuravelli Mallanna temple, was nearing completion and was likely to be inaugurated either in the last week of this month or the first week of next month.
He said the Centre had significantly expanded railway infrastructure in Telangana over the past decade. He noted that while the railway budget allocation for the undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2014-15 was less than Rs 1,000 crore, Telangana alone received Rs 5,454 crore in the 2026-27 Union Budget.
He added that railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 47,984 crore, including new railway lines, doubling and tripling works, bypass lines, electrification and station redevelopment projects, are currently under progress in the state.
Kishan Reddy said works at the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit were progressing steadily and the unit is expected to commence operations by the end of this year.