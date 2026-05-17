How a teacher transformed a village school in Sai Reddyguda and brought global attention

HYDERABAD: True heroes do not always wear capes. Sometimes, they deliver morning newspapers to buy desks for their students. In Sai Reddyguda village of Kandukur Mandal in Rangareddy district, Andekar Nagaratnam has become one such figure through his efforts to transform MPPS Sai Reddyguda.
Driven by the belief that every village child deserves quality education, Nagaratnam worked extra hours outside school to personally support the school’s development. Today, the campus stands transformed with renovated classrooms, improved facilities, colourful surroundings and active learning spaces.
When Nagaratnam joined the school in 2018, he found an institution struggling with several challenges. Instead of waiting for change, he began investing his own money into improving the campus. To mobilise additional funds, he even worked as a newspaper delivery boy outside school hours.
“To provide better education in a government school and encourage more students to enrol, I started working towards improving the institution. My wife also supported me in this effort. With my own funds and support from a few like-minded people, we were able to gradually develop the school,” Nagaratnam told TNIE.
Over the years, support from donors, local well-wishers and members of the community helped reshape the campus. Proper fencing was arranged, classrooms were renovated, play materials and furniture were added and sanitation facilities were upgraded.
The changes soon began reflecting in student enrolment as well. From just 17 students when Nagaratnam joined, the school’s strength rose to 72 during the previous academic year. Since the school functions only up to Class V, several students were later promoted to higher classes and the present enrollment stands at 41.
The focus, however, extends beyond infrastructure. Around 22 innovative activities are now being implemented regularly to improve attendance, classroom participation and confidence among children. A Student Council has also been introduced to encourage leadership and responsibility among students.
To widen children’s exposure beyond textbooks, educational visits to institutions such as the court and district collectorate are also being organised. Additional tuition support is also being provided with support from local foundations to strengthen learning outcomes among students.
The school’s transformation has drawn attention beyond the village as well. A UNICEF-London team that recently visited the campus appreciated the innovative practices being implemented at the institution.
Now, the journey of MPPS Sai Reddyguda reflects the impact one educator can create beyond the classroom and shows how quality education in rural government schools is possible through effort, innovation and community participation.