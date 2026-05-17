How one Telangana village utilised welfare schemes to bring about change

NALGONDA: Ravulapenta village in Nalgonda district has quietly turned welfare implementation and livelihood generation into a model of rural development. The village recently secured the highest score in Telangana under the ‘Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods’ category in the Panchayat Development Index (PDI) 2023-24 rankings released by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The recognition followed a field inspection by a central team last year, which assessed implementation of MGNREGS works, nursery maintenance, segregation sheds and the functioning of Women’s Self-Help Groups. Ravulapenta eventually secured an impressive score of 97.50 in the category.

Located in Vemulapally mandal, the village has 1,117 families and a population of around 3,542. Using Finance Commission funds, the gram panchayat strengthened drinking water supply, drainage systems and street lighting infrastructure across the village.

Employment generation has emerged as one of Ravulapenta’s key strengths. Around 1,650 labourers are receiving work under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, while nearly 900 women are linked to 90 Women’s Self-Help Groups.

Agriculture remains the backbone of the local economy, with all 797.30 hectares of cultivable land having irrigation facilities supported by the Paleru stream and Musi river.Sand reaches contribute nearly 8 lakh to 10 lakh annually to the gram panchayat, while the village tank supports around 300 fishermen.

The village also has one high school, two primary schools and three Anganwadi centres.

Residents say the recognition reflects collective effort and effective implementation of welfare schemes. “The achievement was possible because of the cooperation extended by the district administration and proper implementation of welfare schemes. The benefits are reaching people effectively and there is no room for conflicts in the village,” says Suresh.

“It is a matter of pride that Ravulapenta secured the top position in Telangana under the livelihood category. This has increased our responsibility to continue development works,”says sarpanch S Chandraiah.