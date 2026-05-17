Hygiene, sanitation efforts no longer lost in translation for Utnoor residents

ADILABAD: For many tribal and Adivasi communities, awareness material on hygiene and sanitation is often available only in unfamiliar languages, making critical information difficult to fully understand. In Utnoor, an effort is now being made to bridge that gap by bringing awareness campaigns closer to people through their mother tongue.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer Manda Makarandu on Saturday released a WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) awareness flip chart translated into the Gondi language by Thodasam Kailash at the ITDA office in Utnoor.

Developed by Naandi Water, the flip chart aims to create awareness among tribal and Adivasi communities about hygiene, sanitation and safe drinking water in their mother tongue, making the information more accessible and easier to understand.

Speaking on the occasion, Makarandu said the material would help tribal communities better understand the importance of cleanliness, hygiene and consumption of safe drinking water when communicated in a familiar language. He also suggested that more multilingual educational material combining Gondi and Telugu should be developed in the future to ensure wider outreach among tribal communities.