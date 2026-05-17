In Adilabad, zebra crossings became a summer lesson

ADILABAD: For many children, traffic rules are often learned only while travelling on roads or watching vehicles navigate busy streets. In Adilabad, the district police are attempting to change that by introducing children to road safety through practical learning at the newly established Traffic Park.

For the first time in the district, a special traffic awareness programme for children was organised at the newly established Traffic Park as part of a summer camp during the holidays.

Set up by the police last month, the Traffic Park aims to create awareness about traffic signals and road safety rules through interactive learning activities for students.

Traffic sub-inspector Devender guided the children through the park and explained traffic signals, traffic signs, road safety rules and the proper use of zebra crossings and U-turns through signboards and live demonstrations.

The sessions also highlighted the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, the dangers of minor driving, precautions to be taken while crossing roads and the rules to be followed while operating vehicles.

“By creating awareness about traffic rules among children from a young age, they can be moulded into responsible citizens. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and accidents can be prevented by strictly adhering to traffic rules,” says SP Akhil Mahajan.

For the children attending the camp, the Traffic Park became more than just a learning space. It offered them an opportunity to understand road safety practically while interacting freely and confidently with police officials.