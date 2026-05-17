No child marriages, clean roads & a national honour: Vittu Nayak Tanda emerges as no.1 in PDI

SANGAREDDY: On the border of Karnataka in Zaheerabad constituency, Vittu Nayak Tanda in Mogudampally mandal is quietly redefining what development in a remote village can look like. Spread across 12 acres, the tribal tanda has now secured the number one position in the Panchayat Development Index (PDI) 2.0 report announced by the Union government on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

With 434 households, a population of 1,944 and 1,308 registered voters, the village emerged as the top-performing panchayat in the country for the 2023-24 financial year after being evaluated on Sustainable Development Goals.

The recognition followed two visits by a Union government team to assess implementation of development indicators on the ground. Based on its performance across nine categories under the Panchayat Development Index, Vittu Nayak Tanda secured a score of 86.41%.

Employment generation and public participation have played a key role in the village’s progress. Officials said around 400 residents hold job cards under the MGNREGA scheme, while nearly 50 villagers are employed in various government departments.

The tanda has also recorded progress in healthcare and social awareness. During the previous year, 33 women underwent normal deliveries following awareness campaigns promoting them over C-sections, while pregnant women are actively using 102 emergency vehicle services.

In an area where child marriages are often reported in tribal tandas, officials said not a single child marriage has taken place in Vittu Nayak Tanda. They also noted that no police cases have been registered against any villager.

Clean surroundings, well-maintained CC roads and a strong drainage system further contributed to the village’s recognition. Officials said the panchayat, selected at the national level, is likely to receive a `1 crore prize from the Union government.